Friday, October 14, 2022
Alex Jones should have to pay

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A jury has ordered right-wing radical Alex Jones to pay the families of the Sandy Hook tragedy in excess of $900 million. It has been a 10 year (far too long) legal ordeal. Alex Jones is reported to have a net worth of $200 million and is declaring bankruptcy; however, the history of cases like this are that lawyers will hound him for the rest of his life, he has or will try to conceal money and he will land in jail for that. Some say it doesn’t matter because another human as despicable as Alex Jones will emerge.
For those who don’t know the story. Twenty children (ages 6 & 7) plus teachers were murdered in their classrooms at Sandy Hook elementary school by a deranged 20-year-old using a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle and two handguns. Alex Jones continually broadcast that the shooting was a hoax, the families were actors and it was staged as anti-guns by the liberals. Alex Jones followers then desecrated the graves of the children and harassed and threatened the families for all the intervening years.
Alex Jones has his punishment. But the worst part is he has a huge audience and those individuals are still among us. They desecrated the graves of murdered 6 year old kids and harassed their families. They believed the lies and have no punishment. They still support and send money to Alex Jones. How can any human be that callous and immoral?

Jack Stephens
Village of Sanibel

 

