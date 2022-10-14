Anonymous complaint system is out of control

To the Editor:

It is absolutely ridiculous that one complaint led to the order to trim hedges that have served as a noise and sight barrier between this home and the soccer fields for all these years. This complaint system is out of control when one complaint generates the order to trim to 4 feet. There needs to be a time limit on how long complaints can be filed against a homeowner. Certainly 10 years is long enough!

Lois Philbrick

Village of Briar Meadow