83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 14, 2022
type here...

Anonymous complaint system is out of control

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It is absolutely ridiculous that one complaint led to the order to trim hedges that have served as a noise and sight barrier between this home and the soccer fields for all these years. This complaint system is out of control when one complaint generates the order to trim to 4 feet. There needs to be a time limit on how long complaints can be filed against a homeowner. Certainly 10 years is long enough!

Lois Philbrick
Village of Briar Meadow

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Alex Jones should have to pay

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident applauds a jury’s verdict with regard to right-wing radical Alex Jones.

Paradise has a price

A reader from the Village of De Soto, in the Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the amenity fee debate and says paradise must have a price.

It’s getting pretty hefty to live in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident warns that it’s getting pretty hefty to live in The Villages.

We can shift the burden to new residents of The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident suggests we can cap amenity fees for current homeowners and shift the burden to new residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf courses are in terrible shape

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the nearly $1 million spent on the Lake Miona Walking Trail could have been spent on upkeep of executive golf courses.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos