CDD 1 ready to go to court to recover $14,000 in deed compliance fines

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors is ready to go to court to try to recover $14,000 in deed compliance fines at a home in foreclosure.

The courtyard villa is located at 1324 Balboa St. in the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande.

A year ago, the property was found to be in violation of deed compliance due to missing roof tiles. The board voted to impose $50 daily fines.

Those fines now total more than $14,000 and are continuing to add up.

The CDD 1 board on Friday morning received an update on the case and indicated going to court to try to recover the money – rather than the unpopular option of forgiving the fines – is the preference.

Since the home is in foreclosure, there are no guarantees.

“We may not get any money, but we can let the court know we are here and we want to make a claim for some money,” said CDD 1’s attorney Mark Brionez.

The home was purchased for $67,100 in 1993 by Harriet Dice, who is deceased. In a hearing in 2021, a neighbor said Dice’s heir, Kimberly Dice, did not want the home as it has a reverse mortgage and is in foreclosure. The Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office indicates Kimberly Dice in 2019 was assigned ownership of the property.