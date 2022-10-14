Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages

A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages.

The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Carl and Irene Fellin purchased the home in 2000 for $181,400. He died in 2017. Irene Fellin is now living out of state with family, according to testimony provided at the hearing by Community Standards.

A complaint was lodged on Aug. 1 about overgrown grass, weeds and mold the home.

Community Standards has had contact with the couple’s daughter and she has been “responsive.”

The recommendation was made for granting seven days for the property to be cleaned up and brought into compliance. However, the board wanted to grant a bit of leniency due to the apparent efforts of the daughter to rectify the situation. The mold appears to be the only remaining problem, according to photographs submitted as evidence.

“When you look at the last picture on Oct. 12, she already has the front cleaned up. You can’t always get the pressure-washer guy to show up tomorrow ‘just because I need you,’” said Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer.

The board agreed to grant 14 days, rather than 7 days, for the property to be brought back into compliance.