85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 14, 2022
type here...

Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages.

The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Carl and Irene Fellin purchased the home in 2000 for $181,400. He died in 2017. Irene Fellin is now living out of state with family, according to testimony provided at the hearing by Community Standards.

Mold is still visible on the home
Mold is still visible on the home1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North.

A complaint was lodged on Aug. 1 about overgrown grass, weeds and mold the home.

Community Standards has had contact with the couple’s daughter and she has been “responsive.”

The recommendation was made for granting seven days for the property to be cleaned up and brought into compliance. However, the board wanted to grant a bit of leniency due to the apparent efforts of the daughter to rectify the situation. The mold appears to be the only remaining problem, according to photographs submitted as evidence.

“When you look at the last picture on Oct. 12, she already has the front cleaned up. You can’t always get the pressure-washer guy to show up tomorrow ‘just because I need you,’” said Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer.

The board agreed to grant 14 days, rather than 7 days, for the property to be brought back into compliance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system is out of control

A reader from the Village of Briar Meadow contends the anonymous complaint system is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Alex Jones should have to pay

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident applauds a jury’s verdict with regard to right-wing radical Alex Jones.

Paradise has a price

A reader from the Village of De Soto, in the Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the amenity fee debate and says paradise must have a price.

It’s getting pretty hefty to live in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident warns that it’s getting pretty hefty to live in The Villages.

We can shift the burden to new residents of The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident suggests we can cap amenity fees for current homeowners and shift the burden to new residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos