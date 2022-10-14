Nut production is on the decline in the United States

I for some reason, receive daily communication from the U.S. Census Bureau. Today, they informed me that October 22 is National Nut Day. They further informed me that nut production in this county is way down. I respect the Census Bureau, but it seems to me that they have so many stats that they do not have time for what is really going on. I mean I watch and listen to the news, and I have never seen more nuts running around in my entire life – which has been pretty long. For example, some folks of a perhaps nutty nature (OK, that is for you to decide) passed a law that says if a doctor says that Covid as explained by government agencies is not correct, they will cease being a doctor in that state. I hate to think what might happen to them, if they go into a maternity ward and call some lady a mother instead of a “birth person.”

Whoops, hold the presses a minute! The Blond in the House tells me that is not the type of nuts that Census Bureau is discussing. Well, I am too tired to go back and change the first paragraph so you can just skip it. If necessary, you can just lay it on a grouchy old man who recalls different days. Apparently, the Bureau is referring to nuts like almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts. Thus, if anybody out there is brave enough to think about actually making a fruit cake, then you better get out and round up the nuts you want. Remember now I am talking about tree nuts now and not folks who are nutty. I am not supposed to write about the latter – which is too bad as that can be more fun.

I guess then that I had better go back to the fruit cake, and the fact that most people do not eat them. As I understand it after Christmas, they are all shipped to China where they are used in building construction. They make some colorful buildings. However, if you do not have nuts for the cake that you want to bake, you can fill it up with cranberries. The cranberry crop is supposed to be very productive this year. They are red, as you now, so they will go over even better in China. This country must improve its balance of trade so I am for anything that works. One thing to worry about though is that they might dig the seeds out of the fruit cakes and plant them. As you know, China does not worry about climate change. If they plant our nut trees over there, lord knows what you will get.

China, however, might take those nuts and make their own fruit cakes and invade our market in the U.S. As you are aware, folks here buy all kinds of products made in China so it is likely that some will buy the cakes. They will probably be cheaper and we the fruitcake industry will be in a bind. It is amazing how a fine upstanding and staid organization like the Census Bureau can cause so much worry. I just might not read the next information that they send me. It might cause more trouble.

I just have one question, if I might. I can never remember what the proper name for “father” is now. Any help out there?

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.