To the Editor:

There has been a great deal of discussion regarding amenities fees increases and caps. It is understandable that those living on a fixed income are concerned about fee increases, however, imposing a cap on the fees will eventually force the builder to cut services. A compromise between unregulated fee increases and an arbitrary cap on fees might address the issue more equitably. For instance, if residents are aware that the amenities fee will increase a maximum of 5 percent per year, residents may be able to plan for future rate increases and the Developer would have a better idea of how to conduct future budgeting.

My husband and I purchased a home in The Villages understanding that the amenities fees are the foundation of the appeal of living here. While the Developer should be held to some transparency of the cost of keeping our community beautiful, residents must realize that paradise has a price.

Kari Adams

Village of De Soto