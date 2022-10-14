Suspect with marijuana arrested after crash on Historic Side of The Villages

A suspect with marijuana was arrested after a crash on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Law enforcement was called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to the accident scene at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza where officers located a black Toyota Camry, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. He found 35-year-old Rohan Kalika of Orlando near the vehicle’s driver’s door, “who admitted he smoked a joint in the vehicle earlier.”

A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana cigarette near the gear shift. A plastic bag containing 3.5 grams of marijuana and rolling papers were also found in the vehicle.

The Guyana native was transported to the Summerfield ER to be medically evaluated as a result of the accident. He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.