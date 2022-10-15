$20,000 in fines racked up over junk car at dead couple’s home in The Villages

More than $20,000 in deed compliance fines have been racked up over a junk car at a dead couple’s home in The Villages.

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors learned of the staggering figure during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center.

The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing more than a year ago. The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. Both are now deceased, according to Community Standards.

The District has been cutting the grass, but the car remains in the driveway.

District Counsel Mark Brionez reminded supervisors that a vehicle is considered “inoperable” if the registration is expired or invalid and the vehicle is clearly not functioning, such as having flat tires.

In August, a neighbor in the Village of De La Vista complained about a rusty car in his neighborhood. However, the license plate was valid and the previously flat tires were pumped up. Thus, the car was considered operable.

Frustration with junk cars in driveways in The Villages has been an ongoing problem. Earlier this year, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors held a public hearing with regard to two junks cars in the driveway of the home of a dead Villager.