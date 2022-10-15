84.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Aldi clerk arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from cash register

By Staff Report
Nathan Randolph Bartlett

An Aldi clerk was arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from a cash register.

Nathan Randolph Bartlett, 21, of Lake Weir, was arrested on felony charges of fraud and grand theft after an internal investigation at the store located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oklahoma native is accused of taking cash from the register after making bogus returns from customers. He made a total of 29 fraudulent transactions dating back to April. His actions were caught on video surveillance. He was seen taking the cash drawer to an office where he was “pocketing the cash from the return,” the report said.

Bartlett was taken into custody on Thursday and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.

