Clyde W. Bailey

Clyde W. ” Mann ” Bailey, 91 of Oxford, FL passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born August 30, 1931 in Oxford, FL to James Clyde and Nadine (nee O’Bryant) Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Patricia Bexley.

He is survived by his wife, Sharlene (nee Hayes) Bailey, sons: Jim (Brenda) Bailey, Winston (Carla) Bailey, and Tom Bailey; step-sons: Greg Perry and Mark Perry; grandchildren: Morgan, Taylor, Abbie and Maggie and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 pm, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Oxford 4060 Co Rd 108, Oxford, FL 34484.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations in Mann’s name be made to the First Baptist Church of Oxford P.O. Box 5, Oxford, FL 34484.