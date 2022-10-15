84.8 F
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Dynamic Dog Club invites residents to join in Howloween event

By David Towns

The Dynamic Dog Club will host its annual Howloween event at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center pavilion area.

The Howloween event will feature a “Special Doggy Costume Contest,” where prizes will be given out for the best costume in several categories. Other activities that will take place at the Howloween celebration will be games for the dogs, including hula hoop contest, trick-or-treat, photo booth and more. Dog-friendly treats, and Halloween snacks for owners and guests, will be served.

All Villagers and their dogs are invited, but owners are required to make sure that their dogs are on a short leash. Dogs should also be well-behaved with other dogs around them.

The Howloween event is free, but the Dynamic Dog Club collects funds for the Area Humane Societies/ SPCAs and Patriot Service Dogs, so donations are appreciated.

Learn more about the club at www.dynamicdogclub.com

