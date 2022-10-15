85 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Fees may have to be charged when guests visit and use the amenities

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a newer resident, our amenity fees are $179 a month. Should they be capped? Yes.
However, I think a restructuring of the system will need to take place. All options need to be examined. Fees may have to be charged when guests visit and use the amenities. User fees for golf may be assessed. I know how unpopular these options will be, but it mirrors the way taxes are assessed when you pay for services you don’t use, and fees still are required to fully take advantage of the amenity. Food for thought, but fees cannot continue to move upward.

Marianne Springborn
Village of DeLuna

