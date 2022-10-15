Homeowner in The Villages not responding to concerns about unkempt property

A homeowner in The Villages is not responding to concerns about his unkempt property.

The home at 7360 SE 168th Dipietro Lane in the Soulliere Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint about overgrown weeds was received July 22 by Community Standards. A deed compliance officer was initially able to speak to the owner, William J. Selzer III, and he said the weeds would be “taken care of,” according to testimony presented in the public hearing. However, a followup inspection showed the problem had not been addressed.

Staff continued to try to reach out to Selzer through additional phone numbers and email addresses, but have been unsuccessful. As of this week, the property was still out of compliance.

The board agreed to give Selzer seven days to bring the property into compliance. If he fails to do so, he will be fined $250 each time the District is forced to maintain the property.