Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity

By Staff Report
A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity.

A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.

Eventually the man was identified as 32-year-old Lamont Ali Reaves of Poinciana. The officer found that Reaves was wanted on an Orange County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of no motor vehicle registration and a Polk County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of theft. The officer also learned that Reaves did not have a valid driver’s license due to multiple suspensions for failure to pay traffic fines as well as skipping court dates.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

