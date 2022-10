Tickets are now available for a wildly popular fashion show which supports the The Villages Honor Flight program.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.

Lunch will be provided and there will be cash drawings, basket auctions and door prizes.

Call (352) 775-6380 to make reservations and arrange payment. There will be a maximum of eight guests per table.