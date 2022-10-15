VAA to hold first auction to support art scholarship program

The Villages Visual Arts Association will hold its first art auction from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The auction will be used to help fund the association’s Art Scholarship Program. More than 45 pieces of art have been donated by members for this sale including a piano which has been painted with Florida scenes by six different VAA artists.

The VAA has presented more than $150,000 to graduating seniors in area schools to further their arts education.

Learn more about the organization at https://www.visualartsassociation.com/