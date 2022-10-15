85 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Village of Fenney resident reflects on move to The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve been living at The Villages a short time. I researched and visited. While everything is not perfect here it’s not too bad. There are good and bad neighbors and neighborhoods. I noticed a trend of negative posting which is always easier to find than positive information. A few days ago as I lamented that a month in and no new lifelong friendships yet, why is The Villages such a struggle meeting friends and filling days with fun and games. (sarcasm) I realized that I can expect things from others, but I’m now part of it. If I can’t be friendly and offer a hand instead of posting and nothing else Im part of the problem. I am going to be myself and I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to meet new people and new experiences. I’m loving so many aspects of the lifestyle. Lots of activities mean busy people. Yes, traffic can be challenging but I love that people are out and going places. Im new but I’m excited to see this place isn’t Disney for adults. It’s lots of people making the most of their life. I’m blessed to be here. The Villages isn’t perfect and I am thankful because I’m not perfect and never want to be. It’s all perspective.

Jackue Brown
Village of Fenney

 

