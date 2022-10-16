CDD 7 to consider resolution taking aim at Sumter Landing board over Morse bridge

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution this week taking aim at the Sumter Landing Community Development District over sore points including money tied up for repairs to the Morse Boulevard bridge revetment.

The resolution will be considered by CDD 7 supervisors when they meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The draft resolution calls for CDD 7 to use the same Chapter 164 conflict resolution tactic that Community Development District 6 tried to use on CDD 7 earlier this year as retribution for its refusal to sign onto an agreement to create a second Project Wide Advisory Committee south of State Road 44. The effort essentially went nowhere and CDD 6, as well other CDDs who joined in the effort, eventually retreated.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti in a PWAC meeting last week, offered a preview of the position taken in the draft resolution – that CDD 7 has $114,963 tied up in a long-delayed project to bolster the revetment at the Morse Boulevard bridge. Vicenti maintains that money should be returned to CDD 7’s coffers where it can earn interest money. The bridge project has been delayed because the water level at Lake Sumter has been too high since Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The draft resolution also alleges that the SLCDD Board of Supervisors has breached its PWAC contract by charging CDD 7 and PWAC members for SLCDD’s legal and management fees. It claims that CDD 7 wrongly has been charged $255,000 “for this particular breach.”