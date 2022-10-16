86.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages.

The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family were transported to the stage in a golf cart.

DeSantis is officially running for a second term as governor, but he did not mention his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, and instead took direct aim at President Biden. Those in attendance were enthusiastic about the fact that DeSantis has his eye on the White House and may be a temporary resident of the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, should he win re-election on Nov. 8.

Gov. Ron DeSantis greets the crowd at Brownwood Paddock Square.

“How many of you have moved to Florida in the past four years?” DeSantis asked the crowd.

There was a loud roar.

DeSantis, clad in blue jeans and a black Columbia shirt, said refugees from the north are coming for more than the Florida sun. They are coming for freedom.

Ruthie Mazzei of the Village of Monarch Grove

That includes Ruthie Mazzei who left New York two years ago and moved to the Village of Monarch Grove.

Essentially, she traded New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo for DeSantis.

The former Southeast, N.Y. resident served as a Republican town clerk for 20 years.

“DeSantis is great. The only problem, and this is a big problem, I don’t want to lose him as governor. I’d love it if he could do both. I don’t even want him to be Trump’s vice president. He either has to be our governor, or he has to be the president,” Mazzei said.

DeSantis hammered away at familiar themes – the southern border, the struggling economy and the heavy hand of the government during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He tied it all back to the Biden Administration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis autographs a poster that declares “Fighting to Keep Florida Free.”

“They would have done anything to lock you up,” DeSantis said of those who wanted to close schools, restaurants and businesses during the pandemic. “In Florida, we lift you up.”

DeSantis accused Biden of bungling energy policy, which has resulted in high gas prices and the United States “begging” for oil from Venezuela and OPEC.

“We have not seen anything like this since Jimmy Carter was president,” DeSantis said.

Thousands crowded town square for the rally, officially billed as a “Keep Florida Free Pit Stop.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis greets a member of the crowd Sunday at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Some at the rally were lucky enough to score selfies with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the conclusion of his speech, DeSantis signed autographs and snapped selfies as Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long” blared in the background.

Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes a woman’s hand before leaving the rally.

