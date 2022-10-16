84.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Frog says he’s staying in The Villages until he croaks

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Have lived here for 17 years and built our home in 2001, so we have seen probably most of The Villages being built and have seen the cost of living here rise but I don’t think I ever thought that we can pass the rising costs on to the newbies and keep our costs as they are. This isn’t how it is in other towns and cities when new people move in it is just the cost of living in a great place like this. I don’t think that where we moved from we would have as much golf, or entertainment or clubs and activities like we have here. We are frogs, “we will be here till we croak.”

Ron Irwin
Village of Polo Ridge

 

