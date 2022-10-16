Golf cart thief serving jail time after snatching Yamaha parked at town square

A golf cart thief has been sentenced to jail time after snatching a Yamaha parked at a town square in The Villages.

Patrick Ewel White, 39 of Okahumpka, has been sentenced to six months in the Lake County Jail after pleading no contest last month to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was given credit for 65 days already served in jail.

A longtime employee of The Villages Box Office had parked her dark blue 2017 Yamaha gas-powered golf cart on the night of June 21 in the parking lot at 970 Del Mar Drive at Spanish Springs Town Square. She returned the following morning and found that her golf cart had vanished, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A detective began working with The Villages Technology Solutions Group to obtain surveillance images from the square at the time of the theft of the golf cart. An image was provided that led to the development of White as a suspect.

White had been arrested June 23, along with 40-year-old Kathleen Helen Vansant of Summerfield, in a golf cart that had illegally crossed U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Bailey Plaza in Summerfield. They were traveling in a blue Club Car golf cart, which had been rented by White from The Villages Golf Cars. The rental was overdue.

White and Vansant were taken into custody on drug charges by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. A second woman, who identified herself as White’s girlfriend, was not arrested. She looked at the surveillance images from the square and said the man in the photo was White.