Sunday, October 16, 2022
Kenneth Beam

By Staff Report

Kenneth Beam of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Newark, DE, Elkton, MD and New Castle, DE, passed away, October 13, 2022.

Predeceasing him was his wife of 60 years, Phyllis. Surviving Kenneth was his daughter Karen Thompson of Spartanburg, SC, his son David Beam (Cindy) of Hockessin, DE, his son Roger Beam (Lene) of Tuscon, AZ, his grandchildren: Chelsea King (Mitch), Scott Thompson, Mariellen Edinburg (Adam), Christopher Beam, James Ryan Boyle, Jasmine and Leloni Beam; and two great grandchildren: Cameron King and Ethan Edinburg.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a favorite charity in his honor.

