Sunday, October 16, 2022
Let’s not throw a good thing away

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It has been interesting reading the letters regarding amenity fees. Certainly no one likes to see their costs go up. I see many people suggesting a cap on fees or even reducing services to keep fees down. Usually those advocating reducing services then become the loudest complainers over services being reduced. We just bought our home here because of all the great services that are offered and the care we see in maintaining the properties. I have seen no evidence that The Villages raises fees just to raise fees. They go up because costs go up. Let’s not throw a good thing away.

Craig Smith
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

