Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages

Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages.

The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Aug. 8 by Community Standards about mold on the home and overgrown grass. The grass and weeds have been maintained since the complaint was originally lodged, however, the mold is still growing on the home.

The home’s owner is deceased.

The CDD 4 board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, the home will be power washed at a rate of $150 per maintenance hour to be billed back to the homeowner.