Ronald Edward Shultz

Ronald “Ron” Edward Shultz, 68, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1953, in New Port, NJ to Paul Sidney and MaryAnn (nee Ashley) Shultz.

He is survived by his daughter, Terry (Shawn) O’Trimble, grandchildren: Shawn, Zara, Luke and Leia; 1 great-grandchild, and may other friends and family.

Ron grew up I Chicago and Kalamazoo, MI. He joined the Marine Corps. Was honorably discharged. He then moved to Topeka, KS where he lived until he and his family moved to central Florida in 2019.

Ron worked as a forklift driver for over 25 years and loved to hang out with friends and family during his off time. He love to fish at several lakes in North East Kansas.

Ron’s resting place will be next to his father and sisters at Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, MI.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in Ron’s name be made to Belleview United Methodist Church P.O. Box…… Belleview, FL 34420.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.