Sunday, October 16, 2022
The Villages fire chief to speak about proposed independent fire district

By Staff Report
Chief Edmund Cain

Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department will discuss the upcoming referendum to establish an independent fire district in The Villages when he attends a question-and-answer session next week in Community Development District 2.

The question-and-answer session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the El Santiago Recreation Center. It will be hosted by Supervisor Dennis Richards.

Another topic to be presented by Ann Forrester, CDD 2’s representative on the Amenity Authority Committee, is a one-year amenity fee rate deferral that would, in effect, lock in the current monthly amount being paid by each homeowner north of County Road 466 for an additional year that otherwise would have increased based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index.

For more information, call CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to [email protected]  or  [email protected]

