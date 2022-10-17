85.3 F
The Villages
Monday, October 17, 2022
Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate

By Staff Report
Thomas Pittman

A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages.

Thomas Eugene Pittman, 39, of Fort Pierce, was traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at 9:14 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A fanny pack was found on the passenger side of the vehicle, sitting on top of dog food. Fentanyl and marijuana were found in the fanny pack.

During the booking process at the Sumter County Detention Center, Pittman refused to consent to a mugshot. A fingerprint confirmed his identity as Thomas Eugene Pittman, despite the fact that he had previously given deputies another name. His Florida identification was found in his sock, confirming his true identity.

He was arrested on drug charges as well as a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond. However, a hold has been put on his custody by Citrus County officials.

