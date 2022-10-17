Evening Rotary Club’s food drive collects 8,000 pounds of food and nearly $2,400

The Evening Rotary Club has found the formula for a successful food drive.

“With help from two clubs and three Winn-Dixie locations we were able to collect over 8,000 pounds of food and nearly $2,400 to help three pantries,” said club president, Sue Bodenner.

Pantry beneficiaries include St. Theresa’s Food Pantry serving Marion County, Hope Lake Weir serving 200 families and LovExtension Homebound Pantry serving homebound seniors. “These are pantries not included in the food drives around The Villages, yet they have high demand and supply challenges,” said Kim Grassi, who chaired the food drive.

The smaller pantries really have to be strategic with their funds and placing an order with certain stores has been a good resource.

“Recently, the dollar stores and discount grocery stores have been experiencing their own supply chain issues and that impacts us. We can’t just go clean out their shelves as it’s not fair to their regular shopper. So we started placing orders with certain stores for items we need, but we can’t always depend that our order will be filled because of supply chain issues or their demand,” said LovExtension Director Linda Krupski. “So when Evening Rotary called about a special delivery from the Classic Car Club, it was a welcome solution to empty shelves in our pantry.”

The car club had collected more than 2,000 pounds from its members during the club’s monthly meeting, a car show plus funds raised from two 50/50s.

Grassi explained that having a hurricane in Florida during their food drive time, “Wasn’t ideal, but we had boxes at 10 recreation centers and Village Car Wash that brought another 2,000 pounds of food.”

The weather cleared and Rotarians could be at the front doors of the three Winn-Dixies and customers donated another 4,000 pounds of food.

One additional advantage to a food drive for the pantries is the variety of food donated.

“The club will be deciding how to use the cash collected to assist with unmet needs at these pantries and other small pantries serving unique populations of people in need,” said Bodenner.