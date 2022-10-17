85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 17, 2022
type here...

Make the ‘outsiders’ pay to see entertainment at the square

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I do not believe, that our guests should pay for using our amenities, but I do believe that outsiders, that come from adjacent communities should be charged for using our nightly entertainment at the squares. ID’s should be checked in order to dance at the squares, just like we’re checked going into the recreation centers. If outsiders enjoy our amenities, they should move to The Villages and pay their share of the fees.

Sandra Roberts
Village of Hemingway

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Developer will really be in control of the fire department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident alleges the Developer will be running The Villages fire department if a referendum is approved by voters in November.

A complaint about anonymous complaints

A Village of Sabal Chase resident would like to lodge a complaint about anonymous complaints. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Frog says he’s staying in The Villages until he croaks

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, who admits he’s a frog, plans to stay in The Villages until he croaks.

It sounds like a Ponzi scheme

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears The Villages is starting to look more and more like a Ponzi scheme.

Let’s not throw a good thing away

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident cautions fellow residents to take a logical approach to amenity fees.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos