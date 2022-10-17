Make the ‘outsiders’ pay to see entertainment at the square

To the Editor:

I do not believe, that our guests should pay for using our amenities, but I do believe that outsiders, that come from adjacent communities should be charged for using our nightly entertainment at the squares. ID’s should be checked in order to dance at the squares, just like we’re checked going into the recreation centers. If outsiders enjoy our amenities, they should move to The Villages and pay their share of the fees.

Sandra Roberts

Village of Hemingway