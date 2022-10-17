On October 9th, Ruth Elizabeth Burkart peacefully passed away at the age of 87.

Formerly of NY, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, David, of 58 years.

She was the proud mother of Kathy (Donald), Kim (Kevin), & Dave (Patricia), as well as 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, & one due in April.

Ruth was a longtime employee of Exxon Mobil and a 25-year resident of The Villages.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Belleview, Florida on Friday, October 21st at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary’s in memory of Ruth Burkart.