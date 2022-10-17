80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 17, 2022
type here...

Ruth Elizabeth Burkart

By Staff Report
Ruth Elizabeth Burkart
Ruth Elizabeth Burkart

On October 9th, Ruth Elizabeth Burkart peacefully passed away at the age of 87.

Formerly of NY, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, David, of 58 years.

She was the proud mother of Kathy (Donald), Kim (Kevin), & Dave (Patricia), as well as 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, & one due in April.

Ruth was a longtime employee of Exxon Mobil and a 25-year resident of The Villages.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Belleview, Florida on Friday, October 21st at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary’s in memory of Ruth Burkart.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Frog says he’s staying in The Villages until he croaks

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, who admits he’s a frog, plans to stay in The Villages until he croaks.

It sounds like a Ponzi scheme

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears The Villages is starting to look more and more like a Ponzi scheme.

Let’s not throw a good thing away

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident cautions fellow residents to take a logical approach to amenity fees.

Any rational American could never vote for Trump again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident writes that any rational American who loves our country and respects our Constitution could never vote for Trump again.

Village of Fenney resident reflects on move to The Villages

A fairly new arrival to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on early impressions of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos