The Developer will really be in control of the fire department

To the Editor:

The Villages fire department and ambulance service is established and will not be effected by the November election. The election will determine if the fire and ambulance service will be funded through the county as is currently the case or funded through on independent fire board. The Developer will have a heavy influence on the governor-appointed board which will then do the Developer’s bidding as is the case with the District Government. I would rather have the county in control. Do vote in November. It is important.

Mark Nolan

Village of Pennecamp