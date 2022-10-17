81 F
The Villages
Monday, October 17, 2022
U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings leads golf cart ballot caravan in The Villages

By David Towns

U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings led a parade of Villagers in their golf carts Monday morning to the Sumter County Service Center to deposit their early voting ballots.

More than 200 supporters with decorated golf carts assembled at the Eisenhower Recreation Center parking lot to hear from the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Nov. 8.

Congresswoman Val Demings clearly enjoyed the golf cart parade.

She promised to maintain and strengthen both Social Security and Medicare. The Congresswoman from Orlando emphasized the differences between her votes on making drugs more affordable for seniors and Rubio’s votes against such efforts. She noted that her opponent has sponsored legislation to roll back the affordable prescription drug bill. She claimed that her opponent has received millions of dollars from the drug companies to keep drug prices inflated.

Val Demings autographs a poster for Villager Casey Marr.

Demings also claimed that Rubio has received more than $2 million from gun manufacturers, persuading him to vote against common sense gun legislation.

The crowd cheered her promise to maintain a woman’s right to control her own body without government interference. Demings blasted both Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for endorsing a plan which could lead to the destruction of both Social Security and Medicare.

Supervisor of Elections William Keen and his staff were on hand to collect the ballots as the carts rolled past the collection station.

After Demings’ stump speech, she got into a golf cart and led a parade of golf carts which headed to the Sumter County Service Center where they were greeted by Supervisor of Elections William Keen and his staff who collected the Villagers’ ballots.

