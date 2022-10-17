William Charbern Cunningham, of Wildwood, passed away Oct. 13, 2022.

Bill was a gregarious and gentle soul devoted to his Earth Family as well as his connection to the Great Mystery of Spirit and the loving God of his understanding. Born into this life on August 7, 1948 to William Charbern Cunningham Sr. and Cecilia Wehby-Mitchell Cunningham, he was the third child of eight – Maureen (John Khoury,) Joe (Brenda,) Mike, Barb (Paul Sabourin), Pat (Susan Sutton,) Jack (Janet,) and Mary (Jack Lehman.) Adored by his 4 brothers and 3 sisters, Bill brought laughter, song, prose, insight, wisdom, caring, and compassion into each unique relationship he shared with them.

Bill lived a love story for the ages, married to his soulmate, best friend, and love of his life, Jan McCarthy Cunningham. They met in 1970, in the John Carroll University cafeteria, shortly after Jan transferred there. He lovingly recalled noticing her approaching him in line, surrounded by an aura of angelic Light. He made an immediate move, commenting, “Here comes the cutest freshman,” to which Jan replied, “I’m not a freshman.” This was the beginning of their beautiful story, deeply and consciously cherished and nourished by both of them for the next 52 years. This year they celebrated 50 years of marriage and their love continues to live and grow through their children, Catie, Billy (Joanna), and Erin (Mike,) and their grandchildren, Drew, Sadie, and Wyatt.

Bill was his kids’ biggest fan. He was a sensitive, encouraging, thoughtful father who taught his children that anything was possible. He was authenticity in action. Bill was known by many names and never stopped seeking and finding new hats to wear. He was Bill, Billy, Wally, Walter, Charbern and Juju. He was an adoring and dedicated son, an enthusiastic and entertaining little brother, an encouraging and mischievous big brother, an endlessly curious seeker of truth and wisdom. He was fiercely loyal and devoted to his wife, Jan, who shares, “He was wonderful. He was perfect! He wasn’t a perfect person, but he was perfect for me.”

It is impossible to capture in words the depth of love and admiration we have for this extraordinary man named William Charbern Cunningham. His love, energy, and creativity are boundless, and therefore cannot be captured by words or generalizations. While on this earth he was a man of utmost integrity, driven by a deep need to live according to his own truth. He had the courage to listen to and follow his heart spirit, even when doing so entailed carving a new path in sometimes wildly unfamiliar terrain. As little mommy would say, he marched to the beat of his own drum. And luckily for us, our beautiful mommy, Saint Jan, had the patience and wisdom to lovingly hold that space for his individuality, and for his learning and unlearning, to unfold as it would. Beautifully, he also had the courage to admit and offer apologies when he felt he was wrong – and the lightness of heart to join us in laughter, often at his expense… ;) such an important life lesson. An Amazing Dad. A deeply caring, sensitive, compassionate, young-at-heart, fun! (and funny), and unconditionally loving…Dad. A sweet and gentle man, despite his tendency for road rage…!!! (haha!) Generous with his heart; and his insights, his time, his love, and laughter…

Dad, you’ve given our entire family lifetimes worth of love. You’ve also given us lifetimes worth of laughs. You helped me develop my spirituality, which is one of the most important things a father can do for his son. You were and are my biggest fan, what a gift for a boy and then man to always know. You paid close attention to all three of your kids equally and nurtured those relationships as we’ve all grown. I’ve never met a more generous and loving man. Your passion and creativity was extraordinary. You touched so many people in so many ways. You went out of your way to be a neighbor to anyone that crossed your path (or even came anywhere near your path… really went out of your way ~ sometimes awkwardly!! (haha). I’m so proud of you, and I’m honored to carry your name and spirit with me for the rest of my days. We love you infinity.

Bill touched the lives of anyone willing to meet the sparkle in his eyes. He was an artist, a playmate, an investigator, a wordsmith. He loved and respected all of nature, introduced his kids to the faces of tree spirits and the earth energy of power stones. He helped people to feel safe, loved, known and heard, wherever he went. His family lovingly called him The Mayor, as he could go anywhere and find community. His physical presence will be deeply missed while his loving energy continues to surround and embrace us all as we mourn the loss of this amazing human in our daily lives.

Juju, there will never be another quite like you. We love you infinity and know we will see and feel you in the sunrise and sunset, in rainbows, animals, stones, wind, and trees. We will see you in each other and carry you eternally in our hearts. Thanks God for you.

Please feel free to comment with anything we missed on this list of Bill’s many endeavors:

Careers/Hobbies:

Seminarian, Barber, Driving Instructor, Insurance Salesman, Painter (houses), Teacher, Automobile Assembly Lineman, Private Investigator (PI), Graphics Designer for Marketing Vehicle Accident Analysis, Waiter at steakhouse (acting research), Ranch Hand, Actor, Author, Recreational Park Development Manager (with Gigi), RV Park Host (with Gigi), Canoe and Kayak Tour Manager (with Gigi), Bartender, Lighthouse Motel Innkeeper, Tiki Bar Waiter/Cook/Bartender (with Gigi), Fisherman, Nurse (RN; Pediatrics, Cardiac, Home Health, Hospice), Minister, Healing Touch Practitioner, Karate and Thai Chi Practitioner, Meditator, Musician (guitar, vocals, flute), Student of Life, Tailor of Anything Needing Repair (thanks, Situ,) Lamination Enthusiast, and Artist (basket weaver, painter, photographer, woodworker/carpenter [e.g., furniture, picture frames, anything his family asked for], woodcarver [e.g., animals, angels, tree spirits, miniature totem poles], ornaments/amulets, pyramids, rock/crystal collector and sculptor, and bonsai tree cultivator)… and the most dedicated and entertaining life-long Lions Fan.

Bill’s immediate family is currently together in Florida and will plan a celebration of his life in Michigan for all who loved him at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit: https://www.cskdetroit.org/

Bill wanted to be cremated, which will take place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

