William Wythe Pearson

William “Bill” Wythe Pearson, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2022.

He was born in Texas and raised in Slidell, LA. In 1945, Bill led the Slidell High School Tigers to the State football championship. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Greenland, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. He was a graduate of American University. Bill was employed by EG&G as the Director of Technical Services until retiring in 1990.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Elisa Rivas Pearson, and his brothers, Robert, Thomas, and Richard. He is survived by his wife, Rita Zieba Pearson, children Deborah and Joseph, grandson Mason, brother Gerald, stepchildren, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. Bill was an avid golfer, loved to travel, and enjoyed cooking. He was kind and generous and we are all better for having known him.

A mass will be held at 10 A.M. on November 3rd at St. Mark the Evangelist RC Church, Summerfield, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. Timothy Council, No. 10034, P.O. Box 1177, Lady Lake, Florida 32158.