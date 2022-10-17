80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 17, 2022
type here...

William Wythe Pearson

By Staff Report
William Wythe Pearson
William Wythe Pearson

William “Bill” Wythe Pearson, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2022.

He was born in Texas and raised in Slidell, LA. In 1945, Bill led the Slidell High School Tigers to the State football championship. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Greenland, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. He was a graduate of American University. Bill was employed by EG&G as the Director of Technical Services until retiring in 1990.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Elisa Rivas Pearson, and his brothers, Robert, Thomas, and Richard. He is survived by his wife, Rita Zieba Pearson, children Deborah and Joseph, grandson Mason, brother Gerald, stepchildren, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. Bill was an avid golfer, loved to travel, and enjoyed cooking. He was kind and generous and we are all better for having known him.

A mass will be held at 10 A.M. on November 3rd at St. Mark the Evangelist RC Church, Summerfield, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. Timothy Council, No. 10034, P.O. Box 1177, Lady Lake, Florida 32158.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Frog says he’s staying in The Villages until he croaks

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, who admits he’s a frog, plans to stay in The Villages until he croaks.

It sounds like a Ponzi scheme

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears The Villages is starting to look more and more like a Ponzi scheme.

Let’s not throw a good thing away

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident cautions fellow residents to take a logical approach to amenity fees.

Any rational American could never vote for Trump again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident writes that any rational American who loves our country and respects our Constitution could never vote for Trump again.

Village of Fenney resident reflects on move to The Villages

A fairly new arrival to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on early impressions of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos