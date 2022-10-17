81 F
Monday, October 17, 2022
Woman lands back in jail after bogus claim about stolen car

By Staff Report
Jeanette Coral Schuster
Jeannette Coral Schuster

A woman landed back in jail after a bogus claim last year about the theft of her car in The Villages.

Jeanette Coral Schuster, 65, of Umatilla, was arrested last week on a Lake County warrant charging her with making a false police report. She was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, pending her transfer back to Lake County.

Last year, her 2003 Chevy Cavalier broke down on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area of The Villages. A tow company was called and attempted to tow the vehicle back to Schuster’s home. However, when the tow truck got there, access was blocked to her neighborhood, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The tow truck driver tried to contact Schuster to determine where to take the vehicle. She never responded and the vehicle was taken to the towing company’s lot. She later went to the Lady Lake Police Department and filed a report claiming her vehicle had been stolen.

She skipped a court date last week and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

