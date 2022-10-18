77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
type here...

Should guests be charged to use our amenities?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A suggestion has been made by a new resident to charge guests for use of the amenities and golf was used as an example.
While there are no golf charges on the executive courses all guests pay full golf fees on all championship courses already.
And I also believe certain executive golf course and pools do not allow guest usage.
While I concur the amenity fees should have some limitations, as a 24-year resident of The Villages I say we should all have our eyes open when we make a purchase like a home.

Warren Litavsky
Village of La Zamora

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Embrace what you have

A Village of St. Charles couple, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages fellow residents of The Villages to embrace what they have.

Make the ‘outsiders’ pay to see entertainment at the square

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that outsiders should be charged to dance at the town squares.

The Developer will really be in control of the fire department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident alleges the Developer will be running The Villages fire department if a referendum is approved by voters in November.

A complaint about anonymous complaints

A Village of Sabal Chase resident would like to lodge a complaint about anonymous complaints. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Frog says he’s staying in The Villages until he croaks

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, who admits he’s a frog, plans to stay in The Villages until he croaks.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos