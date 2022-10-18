Should guests be charged to use our amenities?

To the Editor:

A suggestion has been made by a new resident to charge guests for use of the amenities and golf was used as an example.

While there are no golf charges on the executive courses all guests pay full golf fees on all championship courses already.

And I also believe certain executive golf course and pools do not allow guest usage.

While I concur the amenity fees should have some limitations, as a 24-year resident of The Villages I say we should all have our eyes open when we make a purchase like a home.

Warren Litavsky

Village of La Zamora