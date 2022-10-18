Veteran fireman says don’t make a ‘horrible mistake’

To the Editor:

A yes vote for “The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District Referendum” is making a horrible, horrible mistake. People are being lead to believe “your service, controlled by and accountable to Village residents and meeting the quality they have come to expect.” This could not be further from the truth. The fact is, the fire and rescue department under this plan will be run by a board of “commissioners” who more then likely will have no fire or rescue experience, but could have a political agenda.

A fire department is governed three ways. One, a District (like a police department), two, Fire District (which I think is being proposed here) and three, a Fire Protection District. I speak to this issue as a past president of my fire company and went through this same situation 25 years ago. There are good and bad points in each of the forms of government, with the fire district the least good.

Furthermore, the people have been led to believe, fire insurance will go down. Maybe so, the insurance underwriters set the rates and it all depends on the individual circumstance when they do their assessment.

I’d like to note, I speak with a good deal of authority. I am past president of my Fire Company, a member of the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), New York Chiefs Association, Erie County Fireman’s Association, & WNY Fireman’s Association.

My suggestion, vote NO!

William Abraham

Village of Sunset Pointe