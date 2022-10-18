78.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Villager tracked down at his home after fleeing hit-and-run crash

By Meta Minton
Jeremy Mark Mariz
A Villager was tracked down at his home after fleeing a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Friday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at LaGrande Boulevard when a black Pontiac two-door passenger car rear-ended a white Chevrolet van and then proceeded to back up, colliding with a red Ford pickup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“The driver of the Pontiac made no attempts to check on either party he collided with and left the scene at a high rate of speed,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The Pontiac drove over a median and through a red light at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin Avenue. Witnesses provided police with the Pontiac’s license plate number.

Officers went to the home of 39-year-old Jeremy Mark Mariz at 518 Carrera Drive in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South. They spotted the Pontiac in the driveway and noted it had visible damage to its front and its rear end. Mariz, who indicated he works as a security guard, admitted he had been involved in the crash. He said he was “scared” and fled the scene.

“It should be noted that while speaking with the defendant a strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from this person,” the report said.

Mariz was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

