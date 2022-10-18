77.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Wife accused of attacking husband who used earbuds to avoid divorce discussion

By Staff Report
Ladrica Paul Chastain
A wife was arrested after allegedly attacking her husband who put in earbuds to avoid a discussion about divorce.

Ladrica Paul Chastain, 47, was arrested Monday afternoon at her home in Wildwood on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chastain and her husband of 12 years had been discussing repeated attempts by his ex-wife to contact his family, leading to an argument. Chastain proceeded to ask her husband why he was trying to divorce her, prompting him to put in earbuds and turn away, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She ripped out his earbuds.

Chastain grabbed a deer skull with its antlers attached and raised it above her head as if she was going to attack him. The husband ducked down and then bear-hugged Chastain in an effort to protect himself. She fell to the floor.

Chastain was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

