Americans cannot afford the Democrats’ spending

As expected, and predicted by economists, the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” did not lower inflation. The latest consumer price index was released on Thursday reporting that prices on basic goods and services rose more than expected even as GDP decreased.

The skyrocketing cost of goods and services will cost the average American household over $700 a month, which adds up to over $8,000 a year.

Americans cannot afford President Biden, Speaker Pelosi’s and Leader Schumer’s policies!

I have spoken out and voted against Congressional budgets that contained irresponsible spending. I opposed this when Republicans were in the majority, and I oppose it today. I am confident we can set our nation on a responsible fiscal path while investing in critical priorities, including border security, infrastructure projects, and our military. It starts with Congress embracing fiscal responsibility, rejecting the practice of last-minute funding deals and policies restricting economic growth.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.