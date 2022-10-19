64.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Florida lawmakers call for federal help for state’s fisheries in wake of Hurricane Ian

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster, along with U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott as well as bipartisan members of the Florida Congressional delegation sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in support of the State of Florida’s request to declare a federal fishery resource disaster. This would provide assistance to fishing and seafood businesses that have been disrupted and/or destroyed by the storm. 

“Florida’s iconic fisheries are foundational to the economy and way of life in many of the communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. A timely and robust response by the Department of Commerce through the declaration of a fishery disaster in support of Florida’s fishing industries is required to help these communities recover,” the members wrote.

Signing onto the letter are:

U.S. Representatives Kat Cammack (R-FL), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), John Rutherford (R-FL), María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Mike Waltz (R-FL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Bill Posey (R-FL), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Brian Mast (R-FL), Val Demings (D-FL), Darren Soto (D-FL), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Carlos Giménez (R-FL), Kathy Castor (D-FL), Greg Steube (R-FL), and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL).

The full text of the letter is below.

 

