62 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
type here...

Outsiders paying to share the squares

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The only reason I agreed to live in The Villages was because friends who live outside The Village spent time taking us to the activities at Spanish Springs Town Square – parades, movies, and entertainment on the square. I would never have known about it without their help. Please keep these opportunities open to outsiders! Please!

Nancy Burkhalter
Hickory Head Hammock

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Reply to Ponzi scheme letter

A Village of Fenney resident replies to a recent Letter to the Editor comparing The Villages to a Ponzi scheme.

Who owns the fire stations?

With the vote coming up on the referendum for The Villages Independent Fire District, a resident is wondering who owns some of the newer fire stations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Veteran fireman says don’t make a ‘horrible mistake’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager with a great deal of fire department experience, offers his opinion on the upcoming fire district referendum.

Should guests be charged to use our amenities?

A 24-year resident of The Villages offers his opinion about charging guests for using amenities in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Embrace what you have

A Village of St. Charles couple, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages fellow residents of The Villages to embrace what they have.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos