Outsiders paying to share the squares

To the Editor:
The only reason I agreed to live in The Villages was because friends who live outside The Village spent time taking us to the activities at Spanish Springs Town Square – parades, movies, and entertainment on the square. I would never have known about it without their help. Please keep these opportunities open to outsiders! Please!
Nancy Burkhalter
Hickory Head Hammock
