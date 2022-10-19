64.6 F
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Sumter County man headed to federal prison after caught with firearms and pipe bombs

By Staff Report
James Bexley
James Bexley

Senior United States District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 35-year-old James Clay Bexley of Center Hill to three years in federal prison for possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm silencers and for possessing firearms in violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Bexley had pleaded guilty on July 28.

Bexley was arrested at his home after contacting his wife in violation of an injunction. Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office located six firearms, two silencers, and two small explosive devices in Bexley’s vehicle. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad then responded and discovered two destructive devices (pipe bombs) on Bexley’s front porch. After obtaining a search warrant, federal agents recovered approximately 35 pounds of explosive materials and bomb-making equipment from within the residence, along with an additional 12 firearms and two silencers.

Firearm silencers and destructive devices, such as pipe bombs, are illegal to possess unless registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. None of Bexley’s silencers or destructive devices had been registered as required under federal law. Furthermore, it is also a federal crime to possess firearms while subject to a domestic violence injunction.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tyrie K. Boyer. 

