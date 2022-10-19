Who owns the fire stations?

To the Editor:

The commentary “Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke” asked the question, “What entity currently owns each of the existing fire stations, and how much was the Developer paid for those owned by the CDD’s and under what pricing formula?”

Fire stations 45 and 47 are the two newest stations. Station 45 is located near Brownwood; per the public property records, it is owned by the “VILLAGE CENTER COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT.” Station 47 is on Morse, south of CR 44, and it is owned by “THE VILLAGES LAND OPERATING COMPANY LLC,” which is the Developer of The Villages. The Villages Land Operating Company also owns the commercial property at Brownwood, including The Villages Sales office.

Why hasn’t the Station 47 property been turned over to the District government? If the Independent Fire District is approved, will the Developer sell to the new Independent Fire District for a high price?

The parcel G32-008, located on Warm Springs Avenue, was recently acquired by “THE VILLAGES LAND OPERATING COMPANY LLC” and is likely the new home of the next fire station south of State Road 44.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere