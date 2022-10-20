Arraignment set for Villager arrested in hate crime involving shopping cart

An arraignment date has been set for a Villager arrested in a hate crime involving a shopping cart.

Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.

Leas is set to appear Nov. 1 in Lake County Court to answer to a charge of battery, which was noted to be a hate crime in the arrest report. He remains free on $5,000 bond.

A criminal indigent form indicates Leas has no assets, no liabilities and no income. It also indicates he will be relying on the public defender’s office for representation.