Big crowd prompts death of CDD 7 resolution to take on Sumter Landing board

A standing-room-only crowd showed up at Thursday morning’s Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, prompting an early death of a resolution aimed at taking on the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The CDD 7 board was slated to consider a resolution taking aim at the SLCDD board over sore points, including money tied up for repairs to the Morse Boulevard bridge revetment.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti attributed the large crowd to “half truths” in a story previewing the meeting which was published in The Villages Daily Sun. He alleged the story was deliberately aimed at “scaring” the residents.

“I had one woman call me in tears, afraid they were going to take away all of her amenities,” Vicenti said.

He said he was caught off guard by the story in the newspaper.

“We didn’t expect this to blow up,” Vicenti added.

He encouraged the residents to listen to the facts of a presentation by attorney Michael Eckert.

The attorney said the proposed resolution would address the fact that $255,000 in funding from CDD 7 has been improperly used to pay legal and management fees for the SLCDD board. In addition, he said that $114,000 of CDD 7’s money is tied up in the long-delayed work on the Morse Boulevard bridge revetment and that $10,000 of CDD 7’s money is being used for the replacement of the ornamental windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. You can read the entire resolution at this link: Chapter_164_Resolution_District_7_v._SLCDD

Eckert said that he had tried to reach out to SLCDD’s legal counsel Kevin Stone, who did not respond to the communication.

District Manager Kenny Blocker went to the podium with a frank assessment of the potential downside of a severing of ties between CDD 7 and the SLCDD board.

“As your District management it is regretful that we have reached this point,” Blocker said.

He said District services including Community Standards, purchasing, insurance and property management could end abruptly if there is a breakup. That was a frightening prospect for members of the audience as well as members of the board.

In the end, the board let a motion on the resolution die. It doesn’t mean that it could not be resurrected in the future.

Members of the audience – and the elected supervisors – seemed relieved to let it die. At least for now.