Cap amenity fees and start policing the pools

To the Editor:

It’s common knowledge that costs increase. But with all the thousands of new home sales taking place, the amenity fees need to be capped. There’s plenty of money coming in for all the maintenance.

It was $141 when I brought my house, now five years in, it’s $179. What’s it going to be 5-10 yrs from now? $250 to $300?

Social Security that we all get only covers so much.

Yes, increase fees for guests, police the pools and check for non- resident intrusion. We residents need to speak up.

Edward Bilson

Village of Fenney