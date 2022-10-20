69.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Donald Trump needs to graciously bow out of the next presidential election

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When Donald Trump was initially elected president, he was a breath of fresh air compared to the stagnant, unproductive world of Washington politics.  Unfortunately as time progressed in his term, his ultra-ego, Twitter outbursts and bombastic leadership style started to wear-on and scare the American people. Joe Biden won the last election because people voted against Trump, not for Biden. In order to regain the goal of “Make American Great Again,” Donald Trump needs to graciously bow out of the next presidential election and support a consensus candidate who can make our economy strong again, mitigate immigration issues and stand strong again in the eyes of global leaders. Just my opinion.

Rick Cunningham
Village of Sabal Chase

 

