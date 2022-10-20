70.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Mold-covered driveway could prompt fines at home in the Village of Duval

By Meta Minton

A mold-covered driveway could prompt fines at a home in the Village of Duval.

The home at 2501 English Ivy Circle was the subject of a public hearing Thursday morning in front of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

There is mold growing on the driveway at 2501 English Ivy Circle
There is mold growing on the driveway at 2501 English Ivy Circle.

A complaint was received July 25 about overgrown grass, dead bushes and mold on the driveway. Matt Armstrong of Resident Services testified at the public hearing that the grass was cut two days ago. However, the mold on the driveway remains.

The property is owned by Edward and Mary Sylvia. She is dead and his status is not known, according to Community Standards.

The grass is overgrown at 2501 English Ivy Circle
2501 English Ivy Circle

The utilities are past due to the tune of more than $5,000.

The board granted seven days for the removal of the mold. If not the driveway will be powerwashed at a raid of $150 per maintenance hour in addition to a $100 administrative fee.

