69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 20, 2022
type here...

Spooky Halloween characters celebrate in Village of Buttonwood

By Staff Report

They all came in their individual versions of spooky to celebrate the scariest time of the year at the Halloween-decorated lovely home of Joy and Mario Liwanag in the Village of Buttonwood.

Everyone was in costume at this Halloween party in the Village of Buttonwood
Everyone was in costume at this Halloween party in the Village of Buttonwood.

They were the following revelers:

Mario and Joy Liwanag- Village of Buttonwood

Feb Koderer (Decorator)  and Maricris Taylor- Village of Spingdale

Joven and Vina Mangahas – Village of Lakeshore Cottages

Ariston and Alice Sandoval – Village of Belvedere

Tita Dumagsa – Village of Fenney

Roger Leyesa – Village of Poinciana

Rolly Elvambuena – Village of Polo Ridge

Ted and Rachel Exconde – Village of Virginia Trace

Al Bondoc- Sumter Senior Living

Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cap amenity fees and start policing the pools

A Village of Fenney resident says it’s time to cap amenity fees and start policing the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders paying to share the squares

A resident of Hickory Head Hammock, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her opinion on allowing outsiders at town squares in The Villages.

Reply to Ponzi scheme letter

A Village of Fenney resident replies to a recent Letter to the Editor comparing The Villages to a Ponzi scheme.

Who owns the fire stations?

With the vote coming up on the referendum for The Villages Independent Fire District, a resident is wondering who owns some of the newer fire stations. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Veteran fireman says don’t make a ‘horrible mistake’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager with a great deal of fire department experience, offers his opinion on the upcoming fire district referendum.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos